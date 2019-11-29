UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Suggests Overall 6.4% Reduction In POL Prices For December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 02:56 PM

OGRA suggests overall 6.4% reduction in POL prices for December

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday forwarded a price-revision summary to the Petroleum Division to determine rates of petroleum products for the month of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday forwarded a price-revision summary to the Petroleum Division to determine rates of petroleum products for the month of December.

As per the summary, the authority has suggested decrease of Rs2.90 (3.4 percent) in per liter price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO), Rs2.40 (1.9 percent) in High Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs0.25 (0.

2 percent) in Motor Spirit petrol and Rs0.83 (0.9 percent) in Kerosene oil, official sources privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

The authority has recommended reducing LDO per liter price from Rs85.33 to Rs82.43, HSD from Rs127.41 to Rs125.01, MS Petrol from Rs114.24 to Rs113.99 and Kerosene oil from Rs97.18 to 96.35.

However, the finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on November 30, which would be effective from December 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price November December From

Recent Stories

Accountability court convicts six accused for RBOD ..

59 seconds ago

Azerbaijani Parliament to Announce Voluntary Disso ..

1 minute ago

Bashir's NCP condemns Sudan 'illegal govt' move to ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Air Force conducts Hawk-Eye exercise

3 minutes ago

Case registered as ex-councilor killed in police f ..

3 minutes ago

OIC strongly condemns continued HR violations in o ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.