OGRA suggests reduction in POL prices from Oct 1

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division to reduce prices of POL products for the month of October

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs3.

23 decrease in per liter price of High Speed Diesel, Rs2.55 in petrol (Motor Spirit) and Rs2.41 in Light Diesel Oil. Whereas, it proposed Rs1.19 increase in per liter price of Superior Kerosene Oil.

The finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on September 30, which would be effective from October 1.