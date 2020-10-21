The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday suspended the marketing licence of Hascol Petroleum Limited (HPL) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while imposing a penalty of Rs10 million after the company was found involved in illegal storage and sale of petroleum products at its Amangarh depot

The authority took action based on investigation and the documents provided by the HPL, which proved involvement of the company in severe violations of the laws and rules, spokesman for the authority Imran Ghaznavi said in a news release.

Besides, he said, the HPL had failed to provide reasonable justification for the operation of the depot despite OGRA's clear directives, given in January 2020, for its stoppage till the fulfillment of all legal requirements and permission by the authority.

� On October 13, 2020, Imran Ghaznavi said a show-cause notice was served to the company over illegal operation of the depot, asking to explain the facts by appearing before the authority.

� "After hearing and due consideration, the authority suspended Hascol Petroleum Limited's marketing activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed them to immediately stop all marketing activities/ sales at outlets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till further orders.

The authority also imposed a penalty of Rs10 million on breach of rules by the HPL," he added.��The spokesman said the authority had also directed all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to augment supplies to their retail outlets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed at avoiding any inconvenience to the general public.