UrduPoint.com

OGRA Takes Swift Action Against Violations In LPG Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 11:05 PM

OGRA takes swift action against violations in LPG industry

In a proactive move to ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement Department, under the instructions of Chairman Masroor Khan, conducted inspections on a number of LPG plants in collaboration with the local authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):In a proactive move to ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement Department, under the instructions of Chairman Masroor Khan, conducted inspections on a number of LPG plants in collaboration with the local authority.

During the inspections, a concerning discovery was made at one particular LPG plant, which was found to be in violation of OGRA guidelines and compromising safety measures, said a news release on Tuesday.

The inspection revealed that the LPG plant, whose licensee is responsible for adhering to OGRA's stringent guidelines, was engaged in the filling of gas in sub-standard cylinders, blatantly disregarding safety protocols that are in place to protect the public and ensure the safe handling of LPG. Furthermore, it was discovered that cylinders belonging to other reputable companies, including PSO, were being illegally filled at this plant, posing a serious risk to consumers.

Immediately upon uncovering these violations, the plant in question was promptly sealed by OGRA to prevent any further non-compliant activities and to protect the welfare of the public.

The OGRA has initiated legal proceedings against the licensee of the plant, ensuring that the responsible party will be held accountable for their actions.

A spokesman for OGRA, Imran Ghaznavi emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance within the LPG industry.

He said, "OGRA remains committed to safeguarding the interests of consumers and ensuring their well-being. We will not tolerate any compromise on safety standards, and those found violating the regulations will face strict legal consequences."OGRA will continue to work closely with local authorities and other stakeholders to conduct thorough inspections across the LPG sector. The Authority aims to identify any further violations and take swift action against those responsible. This proactive approach will not only protect consumers but also serve as a deterrent against non-compliant practices within the industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Gas Industry Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Polic ..

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Police

42 minutes ago
 Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US Pr ..

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US President to Unilaterally Cut Sp ..

44 minutes ago
 World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime ..

World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime stakeholders' role to stimulat ..

44 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve proble ..

Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve problems of people

44 minutes ago
 Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn M ..

Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn May 9 incidents, solidarize wit ..

44 minutes ago
 Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements insid ..

Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements inside Occupied West Bank condemnab ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.