OGRA to hold public hearing in Faisalabad on Wednesday

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hold a public hearing on the regulatory matters pertaining to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Faisalabad on March 2 (Wednesday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hold a public hearing on the regulatory matters pertaining to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Faisalabad on March 2 (Wednesday).

All the interested persons and parties have been requested to attend the hearing and present their complaints/grievances, preferably in writing, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

The hearing, commencing from 2 p.m., would be held in the board Room of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry building on March 2.