UrduPoint.com

OGRA To Hold Public Hearing In Peshawar On Monday

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

OGRA to hold public hearing in Peshawar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) would hold a public hearing on the regulatory matters pertaining to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Peshawar on Monday.

All the interested persons and parties have been requested to attend the hearing should present their complaints/grievances, preferably in writing, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

The hearing, commencing from 11 a.m., would be held in the conference hall of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry building on February 7.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Chamber February Commerce From Industry Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

7 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

15 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

15 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

15 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>