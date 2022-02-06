OGRA to hold public hearing in Peshawar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) would hold a public hearing on the regulatory matters pertaining to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in Peshawar on Monday.

All the interested persons and parties have been requested to attend the hearing should present their complaints/grievances, preferably in writing, OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

The hearing, commencing from 11 a.m., would be held in the conference hall of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry building on February 7.