OGRA warns LPG profiteers of legal action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday warned of stern and legal action against the elements that would be found involved in selling the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at exorbitant price.

"Anyone who sells the LPG at higher than the notified price will be dealt according to the law," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

He said the authority had written the letters to all provincial chief secretaries asking them to take prompt action against whosoever found involved in selling the commodity in violation of OGRA's notified rates and making a quick buck.