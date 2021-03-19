OGRA warns of stern action against LPG- sector profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday warned of stern action against those found involved in overcharging and less filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, terming the act "an offence." OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi in a press statement advised the LPG consumers to check the quantity of the commodity considering "total weight of filled cylinder minus weight of empty cylinder as it is mentioned on each cylinder." He said the LPG cylinders should be weighed before taking delivery from the distributors by the general public.

He said the authority had directed all the LPG marketing companies as well as distributors to install "accurate weighing scales for correct measurement," besides ensuring that LPG cylinders carried markings which should be clearly readable by a common eye.

In case, the spokesman said, any LPG marketing company or distributor was found involved in less filling or overcharging "it shall be dealt in accordance with Rules 18, 19 and 29 of the LPG Rules, 2001."He said the general public could lodge their complaints regarding less filling or overcharging with OGRA at contact number 051-9244397 during office hours and through email: infolpg@ogra.org.pk for further necessary action under the rules.