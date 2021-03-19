UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Warns Of Stern Action Against LPG- Sector Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:20 PM

OGRA warns of stern action against LPG- sector profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday warned of stern action against those found involved in overcharging and less filling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, terming the act "an offence." OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi in a press statement advised the LPG consumers to check the quantity of the commodity considering "total weight of filled cylinder minus weight of empty cylinder as it is mentioned on each cylinder." He said the LPG cylinders should be weighed before taking delivery from the distributors by the general public.

He said the authority had directed all the LPG marketing companies as well as distributors to install "accurate weighing scales for correct measurement," besides ensuring that LPG cylinders carried markings which should be clearly readable by a common eye.

In case, the spokesman said, any LPG marketing company or distributor was found involved in less filling or overcharging "it shall be dealt in accordance with Rules 18, 19 and 29 of the LPG Rules, 2001."He said the general public could lodge their complaints regarding less filling or overcharging with OGRA at contact number 051-9244397 during office hours and through email: infolpg@ogra.org.pk for further necessary action under the rules.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Gas All From Weight

Recent Stories

Huthis advance on Yemen's Marib after taking mount ..

3 minutes ago

South Korean, US Diplomats Discuss Coordinated Str ..

3 minutes ago

Road construction from MIA to HM begins

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 69,800 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21) 19 march 2021

5 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme for Satu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.