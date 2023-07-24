Open Menu

OICCI Commends PM's Leadership In Securing IMF SBA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

OICCI commends PM's leadership in securing IMF SBA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his finance team for timely leadership and initiative in securing the IMF's Standby Agreement (SBA) of $ 3 billion for next nine months to ensuring that the economy was not subjected to additional shocks.

"Together with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) rapid lending of $1.2 billion, the friendly countries have also helped uplift the foreign exchange reserves, thereby providing a significant step towards economic stability and progress," OICCI President Amir Paracha said in a statement on Monday.

He said this sentiment was reflected in the developments at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Currency market and the business environment in general.

The OICCI president also appreciated the upgraded Pakistan's long term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'CCC-' by the Fitch Rating agency. Pakistan bonds in the international market had also rallied post the announcement, he added.

OICCI President underlined the need to introduce reforms in all the key state institutions.

Amir Paracha added, "Pakistan is attracting insignificant FDI well below its potential, whereas OICCI members continue to add substantial investment in Pakistan and over the past ten years have invested over $ 22 Billion in expanding their footprint in Pakistan. OICCI members will continue to be a sincere long-term partner by positively supporting the government in realizing the economic and investment potential of the country." The OICCI is the collective voice of major foreign investors in Pakistan. The over 200 OICCI members, from 31 different countries, have a presence in 14 sectors of the economy and contribute around one-third of Pakistan's total tax revenue, besides facilitating transfer of technology and skills and providing employment to a sizeable number of people.

About one-fourth of OICCI member companies are listed on the pakistan stock exchange and many members are associates of the Global Fortune 500 companies. Besides their business operations the OICCI members realize their corporate social responsibilities and are major contributors to various CSR activities benefitting 46 million persons from underprivileged communities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Technology Exchange Business Progress Pakistan Stock Exchange Chamber Indonesian Rupiah Market Commerce Post All From Government Agreement Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 hours ago
Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

2 hours ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

4 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business