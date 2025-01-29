OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) on Wednesday concluded the third Pakistan Climate Conference, marking the event with the inaugural OICCI Climate Excellence Awards

The two-day conference brought together key policymakers from federal and provincial governments, climate experts, business leaders, and advocates to discuss and promote sustainable climate action in Pakistan said a news release.

Speaking at the conference as the chief guest, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah appreciated the OICCI initiatives in focusing on a real threat of changing climate dynamics, which caused massive flooding in the country in mid-2022.

The CM highlighted the monumental efforts being made by the Sindh Government to build 2 million houses for flood affectees and many other measures being taken to prevent any future such occurrences.

He lauded the OICCI's initiative for organizing the 3rd Climate Conference with inputs from global and national experts on sustainability and environment to reduce carbon emission and improve life and property of population.

This year, the OICCI Climate Excellence Awards have also been introduced to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of companies driving climate resilience, sustainability and green innovation.

The winners across six categories included industry leaders who demonstrated exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship.

Climate Champion Award was given to Nestlé Pakistan Limited, Climate Resilience Award to Unilever Pakistan Limited as Runner-up, besides Attock Refinery Limited and Special Recognition Award to Lotte Chemicals Pakistan Limited and

Renewable Energy.

Similarly, Conservation Award was given to Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited, Runner-up; Indus Motor Company Limited, Haleon Pakistan Limited, Water Stewardship and Management Award to Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited and Dawlance (Private) Limited as Runner-up, Special Recognition Award to Archroma Pakistan Limited , Promoting Circular Economy Award to Pepsi-Cola International (Private) Limited as first Runner-up, Total Parco Pakistan Ltd an as second Runner-up to Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (JAZZ).

Green Finance and Investment Award were given to Saudi Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Co. Ltd as the first Runner-up and Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited as second Runner-up, besides Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited.

Speaking at the event, OICCI Secretary-General M. Abdul Aleem expressed his gratitude to all participants, partners and stakeholders for making the conference a success. He said the third Pakistan Climate Conference has underscored the urgency of climate action and the pivotal role businesses must play in driving sustainable solutions. "The OICCI Climate Excellence Awards recognize industry leaders who have set a benchmark for environmental responsibility. We thank all our partners, sponsors, and attendees for their valuable contributions in making this event a platform for meaningful dialogue and action”, he added.

The third Pakistan Climate Conference 2025 served as a vital forum for exchanging ideas and strategies to tackle climate change. OICCI reaffirmed its commitment to enabling sustainable business practices and will continue to champion initiatives that promote environmental stewardship in Pakistan