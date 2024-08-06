Open Menu

OICCI Members Injected $22b In Pakistan In Past 10 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

OICCI members injected $22b in Pakistan in past 10 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the representative body for the top 210 foreign investors in Pakistan have invested $22b in Pakistan in past 10 years.

“Over the past 10 years, from 2013 to 2023, Pakistan received a net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $19.8 billion, said a news release.

During the same period, OICCI members contributed $22.6 billion, showcasing a significant commitment to the country’s economic development. This robust investment underscores the confidence foreign investors have in Pakistan's long-term potential.

In 2023, the 139 OICCI member companies reported assets amounting to Rs29.6 trillion, capital expenditure of Rs482 billion, government levies of Rs2.4 trillion, and gross revenue of Rs10.4 trillion.

Despite the challenges faced by the country, OICCI members have shown more confidence than other foreign investors over the last decade, as reflected in the investment figures and economic contributions.

Highlighting members’ confidence in the Pakistan economy, OICCI President Rehan Shaikh said, “As Pakistan navigates its economic challenges, the sustained confidence and investment by OICCI members provide a solid foundation for future growth and development.”

Among the OICCI members, 51 are listed companies that have demonstrated remarkable growth in their financial performance.

From 2019 to 2023, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of profit before tax surged to 30.2% compared to a CAGR of 18.9% between 2018 and 2022. In 2023, these companies reported a cumulative profit before tax of Rs1, 130 billion and a turnover of Rs6, 747 billion.

The sector-wise turnover for 2023 highlights the diverse contributions of various industries to Pakistan’s economy with the Oil, Gas & Energy recording Rs4,857 billion and Banking, Insurance, Finance & Leasing Rs1,555 billion.

Commenting on the survey findings, OICCI CE/Secretary General M Abdul Aleem said, “The significant contributions of OICCI members underscore the pivotal role of foreign investment in bolstering Pakistan's economy.”

He added, “The diverse sectoral contributions reflect a broad-based economic engagement, with key sectors such as oil and gas, banking, and consumer products leading the way.”

Besides the monetary contribution, OICCI members also play a leading role in the transfer of technology, digital transformation, introducing latest inventions and sharing of best practices in the field of manufacturing operation, supply chain and marketing of internationally renowned brands.

By investing Rs13 billion in 2022-2023 in Pakistan’s communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, the members have positively impacted 40 million individuals across the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Oil Same Chamber Gas 2018 2019 Commerce From Government Industry Best Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business