Oil Above $100 First Time Since 2014 as Russia Begins Military Operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Crude oil prices rose above $100 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014 as traders priced in the possibility of a disruption to Russian exports of the commodity from Western sanctions due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

Brent, the global benchmark for crude, was at $100.71 a barrel by 9:10 a.m. Eastern US time (14:10 GMT), after an intraday peak at $102.23. The last time Brent traded higher than that was in September 2014.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for US crude, also known as WTI, hovered at around $99 a barrel, after a session peak at $100.50.

Oil prices have been rallying for months since the global economy began recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

But the upward movement gained more impetus since Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Thursday of a special military action by Moscow aimed at the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine.

Russia produces about 10.5 million barrels of crude per day, or roughly 11% of world supply.

US and European sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine could limit that supply.

Brent crude has rallied 29% since the start of the year and WTI has gained 31%, largely on production cuts by the OPEC+ group of global oil producers aiming to lift prices from the 2020 lows of the pandemic.