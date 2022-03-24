Oil Above $120 First Time in 2 Weeks on Big US Consumption, Russia Supply Woes

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Crude prices settled at a two-week high of above $120 a barrel on Wednesday after US government data showed weekly consumption of oil at far beyond market estimates, while major producer Russia continued to report outages on the Caspian pipeline that played on the nerves of traders.

London-traded Brent, the global benchmark for oil, settled up $6.12, or 5.3%, at $121.60. Supply scares had already pushed Brent prices up by a net 7% in the past two sessions, giving it a week-to-date gain of 13% that would be its biggest since the 20% rally during the week that marked the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

US crude's West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, benchmark settled up $5.66, or 5.2%, at $114.93. WTI's week-to-date gain was about 9%.

Wednesday's run-up in oil came after data from the US Energy Information Administration about larger-than-expected drawdowns in crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles.

Stockpiles of US crude oil fell by 2.51 million barrels last week, after a build of 4.35 million reported during the prior week to March 11, the EIA said in its weekly petroleum status report. Analysts polled by US media had expected crude inventories to continue rising in the week to March 18, by some 144,000 barrels on the average.

On the gasoline front, a drawdown of 2.95 million barrels added to the 3.62 million rundown in the week prior. Analysts had forecast a gasoline consumption of 1.99 million barrels on the average for last week. automobile fuel gasoline is America's most-consumed oil product, seeing drawdowns for seven straight weeks now.

In the case of distillates, the drawdown was 2.07 million barrels versus the previous week's build of 332,000 barrels. Analysts had estimated a distillates drop of 1.39 million barrels during the week to March 18. Distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, have been the strongest growth component of the US oil complex for months, seeing virtually non-stop inventory declines since mid-January.

In Russia, Energy Minister Alexander Novak reiterated the caution from a day ago that oil supplies by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which ships around 1.2 million barrels per day, may be completely stopped for up to two months due to storm-damaged berths on the Black Sea terminal.

Global crude supply is down by some 3 million barrels per day due to Western sanctions applied on Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine.