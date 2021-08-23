UrduPoint.com

Oil And Equities Bounce Back From Last Week's Tumble

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:07 PM

Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumble

Oil prices and stocks rebounded Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out, with traders riding a wave of optimism following pre-weekend Wall Street gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Oil prices and stocks rebounded Monday on bargain-buying from last week's blow-out, with traders riding a wave of optimism following pre-weekend Wall Street gains.

"Markets enter the new week with some renewed optimism, having ended the previous week's tumultuous ride in positive fashion," noted Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

"Although volatility is likely to persist given lighter summer volumes, the weakness which the markets endured for the majority of the previous trading sessions tempted some investors to buy on the dips." The gains were mirrored in oil markets, with both main contracts enjoying big gains of around five percent.

After having suffered heavy losses recently owing to concerns that the Delta variant would impact demand as countries restrict people's movements, investors were reassured by the fact China reported no new local Covid cases on Monday.

Fears about the Covid mutation have rattled world markets as it forces some governments to reimpose containment measures, while sentiment was jolted further last week by minutes from the Fed's July meeting indicating it could start withdrawing its vast financial support by year's end.

The colossal bond-buying programme and record-low interest rates have been a key pillar of the global recovery for more than a year, and the prospect of the cash being withdrawn has stalled that advance.

However, Dallas Federal Reserve boss Bob Kaplan, who is considered a policy hawk, suggested he could rethink his view to taper soon in light of the Delta variant's global march, which is showing signs of hobbling economic growth.

Focus is now on Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech to the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers and finance chiefs on Friday, with hopes for a clue about a taper timetable.

"We're not sure if there will be any drama at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium but, if there is, Fed Chair Powell holds the key to it," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

- Bitcoin back above $50,000 - Bitcoin topped $50,000 on Monday for the first time in three months after supportive news from payments giant PayPal and cryptocurrency platform Coinbase.

The world's most popular virtual unit jumped to $50,440 during Asian trade, before easing to $50,350 in early morning London deals.

"Bitcoin continues its recent recovery ... as PayPal announces plans to launch its cryptocurrency trading platform in the UK," said AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson.

PayPal will this week begin to allow users in Britain to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency through the online payment platform for the first time.

- Key figures around 1415 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,111.94 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 15,840.11 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 6,688.44 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,172.10 New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 35,373.54 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.8 percent at 27,494.24 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.1 percent at 25,109.59 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.5 percent at 3,477.13 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1732 from $1.1698 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3706 from $1.3623 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.61 pence from 85.87 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 109.84 Yen from 109.78 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 5.1 percent at $65.30 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 4.9 percent at $68.34 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Oil Bitcoin London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Buy Powell Jackson Dallas New York United Kingdom Euro Cryptocurrency March July Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

27 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

27 minutes ago
 Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building co ..

Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building communication linkages between P ..

5 minutes ago
 KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high di ..

KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high disease prevalence cities

5 minutes ago
 25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.