Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) posts over Rs95b profit in first half of FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced the financial results for the first half of the current fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, posting a profit of Rs 95.011 billion.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs 203.235 billion translating to Profit after tax of Rs 95.011 billion and earnings per share of Rs 22.09.," the OGDCL said in a news release.

The company's board of Directors (BoD) announced the first interim cash dividend to shareholders at the rate of Rs 2.25 per share for the quarter ended on December 31. "This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid @ Rs.1.75 per share i.e. 17.50 percent to its shareholders." The company said the dividend would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on March 7, 2023.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 57.835 billion on account of taxation.

On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company would be closed from March 8, 2023 to March 10, 2023 (both days inclusive). "Transfers received at the CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block "B", S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah- e-Faisal, Karachi 74400 at the close of business on March 7, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees."The BoD appreciated the efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective steps for the implementation of the company's aggressive exploration programme.