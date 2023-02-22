UrduPoint.com

Oil And Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Posts Over Rs95b Profit In First Half Of FY 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) posts over Rs95b profit in first half of FY 2022-23

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced the financial results for the first half of the current fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, posting a profit of Rs 95.011 billion.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced the financial results for the first half of the current fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, posting a profit of Rs 95.011 billion.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs 203.235 billion translating to Profit after tax of Rs 95.011 billion and earnings per share of Rs 22.09.," the OGDCL said in a news release.

The company's board of Directors (BoD) announced the first interim cash dividend to shareholders at the rate of Rs 2.25 per share for the quarter ended on December 31. "This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid @ Rs.1.75 per share i.e. 17.50 percent to its shareholders." The company said the dividend would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on March 7, 2023.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 57.835 billion on account of taxation.

On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company would be closed from March 8, 2023 to March 10, 2023 (both days inclusive). "Transfers received at the CDC Share Registrar Services Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block "B", S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah- e-Faisal, Karachi 74400 at the close of business on March 7, 2023 will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees."The BoD appreciated the efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective steps for the implementation of the company's aggressive exploration programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Business Company March December From Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehb ..

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

7 minutes ago
 Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive ..

Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive Role in Resolving Crisis in U ..

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in ..

Lavrov to Attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India on March 1-2 - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 US Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Bid for P ..

US Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy Announces Bid for Presidency

2 minutes ago
 US President Joe Biden Says Putin's Suspension of ..

US President Joe Biden Says Putin's Suspension of Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty ..

2 minutes ago
 Food department to set up 466 wheat procurement ce ..

Food department to set up 466 wheat procurement centres in Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.