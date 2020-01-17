Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)provides 15 ambulances, operates dispensaries in four districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, was providing all possible healthcare facilities to local communities residing in surrounding localities of the company fields from where oil and gas is being produced.

"The company has so far provided around 15 state of the art Basic Life Support ambulances in the underdeveloped areas of Federal Capital, Punjab, Sindh, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, besides it is operating social welfare dispensaries in four districts," a senior official told APP.

In award of ambulances and establishment of dispensaries, he said priority had been given to the operational districts of OGDCL under a 'Mega Health Initiative' to ensure provision of free of cost basic health facilities to local communities.

"We firmly believe that primary healthcare is an absolute pre- requisite for sustainable socio-economic development." Under some of the CSR initiatives, he said, the company had established four social welfare dispensaries at Jehlum, Sanghar, Tando Allah yar and Karak districts to mitigate sufferings of locals residing in and around OGDCL's operational areas.

The company also constructed a dispensary at Chak Naurang to provide primary healthcare to marginalized communities living around the operational areas.

Besides, the official said, the OGDCL had been holding surgical and awareness eye camps at different locations to facilitate the local community, while it was also working to sign a Memoradum of Understanding with Al-Sifa Eye Trust Hospital to provide improved services for eye related ailments.

At the eye camps organized in different areas of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the company provided assistance to more than 17,883 patients, including treatment, operations and glasses.

The official said a mother and child care centre had been established at Kabirwala, Khanewal district, blood bank at Civil Hospital Naushki, Balochistan.

The OGDCL also organized a medical camp for Hepatitis "B" vaccination at District Rajanpur for local community where more than 1,000 patients were vaccinated.