UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil And Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Pays Rs9.07 Billion Royalty For Development Of Chakwal District Since 1995

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:09 PM

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) pays Rs9.07 billion royalty for development of Chakwal district since 1995

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has paid around Rs9.07 billion on account of royalty to the Punjab government for development of Chakwal district, where the company's hydrocarbon fields existed, during a 25-year period from 1995-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has paid around Rs9.07 billion on account of royalty to the Punjab government for development of Chakwal district, where the company's hydrocarbon fields existed, during a 25-year period from 1995-2020.

In addition, the company has initiated a number of welfare schemes worth around Rs100 million in surrounding localities of its fields including Rajian, Kal and Fimskar, under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, according to an official document available with APP.

The schemes are aim at improving living standard of the locals and providing basic amenities of life there.

The welfare projects include provision of clean drinking water, free medicine, educational support, school furniture, transport for school and college students, internship programme for college students, wheel chairs, road infrastructure development, establishment of social welfare dispensary, holding of free eye camp.

Besides, the company took an active part under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme to prevent the use of plastic bags in the district.

In the wake of novel coronavirus, the OGDCL has also provided N-95 masks, personal protection equipment and thermal guns to the quarters concerned to contain the virus spread, besides distributing edibles and 3,000 surgical masks among the needy.

The royalty amount, and Rs3.2 million development funds given to Deputy Commissioner Office Chakwal were other than the welfare schemes launched by the company in the district.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Water Company Road Chakwal From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz advises Shehbaz Sharif to be patient ..

14 minutes ago

Woman prisoner says she and other women are forced ..

30 minutes ago

Cash-strapped Thai Airways to seek restructuring

1 minute ago

Woman commits suicide in mirourkhas

2 minutes ago

Mongolia exports 5.2 mln tons of coal so far in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE National Happiness Programme launches mental h ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.