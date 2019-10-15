UrduPoint.com
Oil And Gas Development Company (OGDCL) Strikes Another Oil, Gas Discovery In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) Tuesday announced to strike oil and gas discovery at its condensate at Togh well-1in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The well was drilled and tested using OGDCL's in house expertise in consultation with Kohat joint Venture partners MPCL and SEL. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3200 meters, an OGDCL press release said.

According to a preliminary test, the well could produce 50 Barrel per Day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64 choke at wellhead flowing press of 760-823 Pounds per square inch (psi) and 4.1Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas.

The OGDCL said, the discovery of the well is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company which opened a newavenue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas and would add to the hydrocarbonreserves base of the OGDCL, Joint Venture Partners of the country.

