Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) decreases RLNG price by $ 0.96 per mmbtu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SNGPL and SSGC for the current month.

According to the notification, there is $0.

96 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) reduction in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) for the month of September as compared to August 2019.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $ 10.04 per mmbtu, which was $ 11.01 in the last month.

Similarly, there is $0.93 per mmbtu decrease in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the LNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $ 10.07per mmbtu, which was $ 11.01 in August.