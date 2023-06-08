Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) determines RLNG price

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in accordance with the Policy Guidelines of the Federal Government has determined the Regasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) prices for sui companies effective from June 01, 2023.

as under:The prices of both the companies have decreased up to 5.

07% in transmission and 5.09% in distribution for SNGPL, for SSGCL 5.22% in transmission and 5.23% in distribution have been decreased in the month of June 2023 as compared to the prices of May 2023.

The overall decrease in terms of amount for SNGPL transmission is -0.6307 cents and distribution -0.6816 cents and for SSGC transmission 0.6269 cents and for distribution -0.714 cents.