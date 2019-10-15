UrduPoint.com
Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Directs Petrol Pumps, CNG Stations To Implement Directives Of PM On NCGPI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directs petrol pumps, CNG stations to implement directives of PM on NCGPI

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has directed petrol pumps and Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations to implement Prime Minister's directives on "National Clean and Green Pakistan Initiatives (NCGPI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has directed petrol pumps and Compressed natural gas (CNG) stations to implement Prime Minister's directives on "National Clean and Green Pakistan Initiatives (NCGPI).

Prime Minister has taken serious notice over the complaints being received about the cleanliness of public facilities at petrol pumps and CNG stations, said a press release.

OGRA has already directed its all licensed Oil Marketing Companies (OMG), CNG stations to ensure cleanliness at their retail outlets, petrol pumps and also develop their complaint resolution mechanism.

The OGRA has also requested the provincial governments to take cognizance of the issue and direct entire district administration officers for implementation of PM's directives.

