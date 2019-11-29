UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Handles 1,689 Complaints Received Through Pakistan Citizen Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:09 PM

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) handles 1,689 complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has handled around 1,689 complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal against relevant ministries, divisions and departments during the last one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has handled around 1,689 complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal against relevant ministries, divisions and departments during the last one year.

"OGRA received as many as 1,689 complaints, while it forwarded 1,182 complaints to different relevant Ministries /Divisions/ Departments, out of which 914 (77.32%) have been resolved," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note here Friday.

Moreover, he said as many as 484 complaints pertaining to OGRA had also been resolved, within the time given by the Prime Minister Delivery Unit.

"The complaint resolution rate of OGRA is 100 percent."On advice of the Cabinet Division, the spokesman said all resolved complaints were reviewed again to ensure 'quality and citizen satisfaction,' besides placing updates on the portal with necessary replies.

He said OGRA was committed to redressing the complaints received through Complaint Resolution Procedure Regulations, 2003 as well as lodged through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Damage From Cyberattacks Against Banks in Russia D ..

4 minutes ago

PTI wants early legislation in Army laws

17 minutes ago

DC directs teachers to focus on students' characte ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Woman Spying for Ukraine Detained in Sevas ..

2 minutes ago

Medicinal imports dip by 9% in four months

2 minutes ago

Humans and autoimmune diseases continue to evolve ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.