Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issues gas price revision notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ):Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Sunday issued a notification of gas sale price for domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, which would be effective from July 1.

As per the notification, the authority has determined Rs 121 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) for domestic consumers using up to 0.5hm3 (in cubic hectometers) gas per month, Rs 300 per MMBTU for users of up to 1hm3, Rs 553 per MMBTU for up to 2hm3, Rs 738 on consumption of up to 3hm3, Rs 1,107 and Rs 1,460 per MMBTU for consuming up to 4hm3 and above 4hm3 respectively.

"The billing mechanism will be revised so that the benefit of one previous/preceding slab is available to domestic consumer (residential use)," it said determining minimum charges at Rs 172.58 per month.

For government and semi-government offices, hospitals, clinics, maternity homes, government guest houses, Armed Forces Messes, Langars, Universities, Colleges, Schools and private educational institutions, orphanages, and other charitable institutions along with hostels and residential colonies to whom gas is supplied through bulk meters including Captive Power, OGRA has fixed all off-takes at flat rate of Rs 780 per MMBTU, with minimum charges of Rs 4,680 per month.

In commercial sector, the authority has determined all off-takes at flat rate of Rs 1,283 per MMBTU for all establishments registered as commercial units with local authorities or dealing in consumer items for director commercial sale like cafes, bakeries, milk-shops, tea stalls, canteens, barber shops, laundries, hotels including hotel industry, malls places of entertainment like cinema, clubs, theaters, private offices and corporate firms etc. Minimum charges for these are Rs 5,880.10 per month.

In category of Special Commercial (Roti Tandoors), the gas sale price has been determined for Rs 121 per MMBTU for using up to 0.5 hm3 gas per month, Rs 300 per MMBTU for using to 1hm3, Rs 553 per MMBTU for using up to 2hm3, Rs 738 per MMBTU for using up to 3hm3 and Rs 1,283 per MMBTU for using above 3hm3. Minimum charges for this category are Rs 172.58 per month.

For Ice Factories, all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs 1,283 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs 5,880.10 per month.

In general industrial sector, all off-takes have been determined at flat rate of Rs 1,021 per MMBTU for all consumers engaged in the processing of industrial raw material into value added finished products irrespective of the volume of gas consumed but excluding such industries for which a separate rate has been prescribed.

Minimum charges for this sector are Rs 26,301.60 per month.

For registered manufacturers or exporters of five zero-rated sectors and their captive power namely textile (including jute), carpets, leather, sports and surgical tools, the authority has determined all off-takes at flat rate of Rs 786 per MMBTU, with minimum charges of Rs 20,232 per month.

In Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs 1,283 per MMBTU with minimum monthly charges of Rs 33,045.60.

For Cement Factories, a flat rate of Rs 1,277 per MMBTU would be charged for all off-takes. Its minimum charges will be Rs 32,877 per month.

For fertilizer companies, almost all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs 300 per MMBTU for gas used as feed-stock and Rs 1,021 per MMBTU for gas used as fuel for generation of electricity, steam and for usage of housing colonies.

However, Engro Fertilizer Company Limited will pay $0.70 per MMBTU for all off-takes at flat rate for gas used as feed stock, and Rs 1,021 per MMBTU for gas used as fuel for generation of electricity, steam and for usage of housing colonies.

In power sector, all off-takes have been determined at flat rate of Rs 824 per MMBTU for WAPDA, KESC's power stations and other electricity utility companies, with minimum charges of Rs 21,209.88 per month.

For WAPDA's Gas Turbine Power Station, Nishatabad, Faisalabad, all off-takes would be at flat rate of Rs 824 per MMBTU, while its fixed charges per month are Rs 975.

For Liberty Power Limited's Gas Turbine Power Plant (Phase-I) at Daharki, all off-takes have been determined at Rs 1,283.47 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs 43,278.61 per month.

For Independent Power Producers, all off-takes would be available at flat rate of Rs 824 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs 21,209.88 per month.

For Captive Power Plants, all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs 1,021 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs 26,301.60 per month.