Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Raises RLNG Price By $0.228 Per Mmbtu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:04 PM

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) raises RLNG price by $0.228 per mmbtu

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the current month.

According to the notification, there is $0.

228 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) increase in sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) for the month of November as compared to the last month. The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $ 10.9385 per mmbtu.

Similarly, there is $0.223 per mmbtu surge in sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to October, 2019. The new price of the LNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $ 10.9460 per mmbtu.

