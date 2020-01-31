Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) reduces local LPG price by Rs 111.27 per 11.8-kg cylinder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of February.

According to the notification, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 111.27 per cylinder of 11.

8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,680.21, which was available at Rs1,791.48 during the month of January.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 142,391.68 for the monthof February. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 151,821.13 during the month ofJanuary.