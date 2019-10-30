Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) suggests Rs 6.56 decrease in per liter LDO price

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday forwarded a price-revision to the Petroleum Division to determine rates of petroleum products for the month of November.

As per the summary, the authority has suggested Rs 6.56 decrease in per liter price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Rs 2.39 in Kerosene oil, official sources privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

While, OGRA proposed Rs 1 increase in per liter price of petrol (Motor Spirit) and Rs 0.27 in High Speed Diesel (HSD).

The authority has recommended increase in per liter price of Petrol from Rs 113.24 to Rs 114.24 and HSD from Rs 127.14 to Rs 127.41. Whereas, it suggested decrease in per liter price of Kerosene oil from Rs 99.57 to Rs 97.18 and LDO from Rs 91.89 to Rs 85.33.

However, the finance ministry will formally notify the revised prices after final approval on October 31, which would be effective from November 1.