Oil Back At $120 On Jeddah Attack, Up Most In Week Since Start Of Ukraine Operation

Published March 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The global oil benchmark Brent returned to above $120 per barrel on Friday after a Houthi missile strike at a Saudi Arabian oil storage depot in Jeddah that also gave crude markets their best weekly gain since the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Crude prices fell earlier on Friday on the easing of some supply concerns on the European market, particularly the partial export resumption from Kazakhstan's CPC crude terminal that Russia's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday might be out for two months due to storm-related damages.

A coordinated release of crude by the United States and other consuming countries also weighed on prices earlier, with reports that more than 30 million barrels might come from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ease the oil deficit heightened by the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

At Friday's close, London-traded Brent settled up $1.62, or 1.4%, at $120.65 per barrel. It had fallen more than 2% earlier, touching a session low of $115.

For the week, Brent was up 11.8% after accounting for other price spikes on Monday and Wednesday. It was Brent's biggest weekly gain since the 20% rally in the week that marked the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine on February 24.

US crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark settled up $1.56, or 1.4%, at $113.90. WTI was down to as much as $108.77 earlier. For the week, the US crude benchmark rose 8.8%.

Oil prices bounced back after the Yemen Houthi rebels' missile strike at the oil storage depot in Jeddah, which is to host a Formula 1 race on Sunday.

"It's the last thing we need in a tight market situation like this but I guess oil bulls can thank the Houthis for sending crude back to $120 levels before the weekend," John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.

A spokesperson for the Houthi rebels said it would be "announcing more details on a wide operation in Saudi Arabia" later in the day.

