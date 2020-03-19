UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Barrel Would Cost Twice More If OPEC+ Agreed To Further Cuts - Lukoil Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Oil Barrel Would Cost Twice More If OPEC+ Agreed to Further Cuts - Lukoil Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) A barrel of oil could cost $20-$25 more at the moment if OPEC+ countries agreed to extend the deal to reduce oil production, Leonid Fedun, the vice president for the strategic development of Russian oil giant Lukoil, said in an interview.

Oil prices fell to multi-year lows on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures fell to $24.52 per barrel, the lowest since May 2003, while WTI crude futures slumped to $20.06 per barrel, the lowest since March 2002.

"Yes, the coronavirus has hit the economy. But the oil shock that occurred [from the OPEC+ collapse] gives a price $20 to $25 lower, according to our estimates," Fedun said in an interview with the RBC newspaper.

If the parties were able to agree to extend the deal, a barrel of oil would now cost about $50, the businessman said.

The price may stop falling at around $15-$20 per barrel, Fedun said.

"We did a technical analysis, and of course it is a subjective assessment. However, according to technical analysis, the first level of resistance is now, we are seeing it at $32 [per barrel]. ... And the second level of resistance is $15-$20 [per barrel]," Fedun said.

Russian state-owned companies that lobbied for an exit from the OPEC+ deal "could not even imagine oil at $25 per barrel in a nightmare," he said.

According to Fedun, Russia's withdrawal from the deal was not discussed at a meeting of oil companies with President Vladimir Putin a few days before the collapse of the OPEC+ agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Price March May From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

1 minute ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

49 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

56 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

1 hour ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.