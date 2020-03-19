Oil Barrel Would Cost Twice More If OPEC+ Agreed to Further Cuts - Lukoil Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) A barrel of oil could cost $20-$25 more at the moment if OPEC+ countries agreed to extend the deal to reduce oil production, Leonid Fedun, the vice president for the strategic development of Russian oil giant Lukoil, said in an interview.

Oil prices fell to multi-year lows on Wednesday. Benchmark Brent crude futures fell to $24.52 per barrel, the lowest since May 2003, while WTI crude futures slumped to $20.06 per barrel, the lowest since March 2002.

"Yes, the coronavirus has hit the economy. But the oil shock that occurred [from the OPEC+ collapse] gives a price $20 to $25 lower, according to our estimates," Fedun said in an interview with the RBC newspaper.

If the parties were able to agree to extend the deal, a barrel of oil would now cost about $50, the businessman said.

The price may stop falling at around $15-$20 per barrel, Fedun said.

"We did a technical analysis, and of course it is a subjective assessment. However, according to technical analysis, the first level of resistance is now, we are seeing it at $32 [per barrel]. ... And the second level of resistance is $15-$20 [per barrel]," Fedun said.

Russian state-owned companies that lobbied for an exit from the OPEC+ deal "could not even imagine oil at $25 per barrel in a nightmare," he said.

According to Fedun, Russia's withdrawal from the deal was not discussed at a meeting of oil companies with President Vladimir Putin a few days before the collapse of the OPEC+ agreement.