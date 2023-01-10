UrduPoint.com

Oil Begins Second Week In 2023 Up 1% On Hopes China Reopening Will Boost Consumption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Oil Begins Second Week in 2023 Up 1% on Hopes China Reopening Will Boost Consumption

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) After the worst week in a month to launch the new year, crude prices rose 1% on Monday as trading entered the second week amid hopes that China's reopening its economy will boost oil consumption.

New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled Monday's trade up 86 cents, or 1.2%, at $74.63 per barre, after hitting an intraday high at $76.72.

London-traded Brent crude settled up $1.08, or 1.4%, at $79.65 per barrel, after a session high at $78.42.

Both WTI and Brent lost more than 8% each last week for their biggest weekly declines since December 2. The two benchmarks were down about 10% each in the first two days of last week - marking the worst opening for oil in any trading year since 1991.

Monday's rebound came after China fully reopened its borders to international trade to eliminate the last remnants of the draconian COVID rules that shaped much of its social policies over the past three years.

Demand for oil in China usually rises each year during the Lunar New Year period, which, this year, falls at the end of January.

Chinese officials say they expect about 2 billion trips domestically during this year's festivities, nearly double from last year and about 70% of the 2019 levels.

However, some analysts have argued that it would be impossible to say how China's oil demand will fare after the country pivoted from its COVID-zero policy. Data last week showed that the Chinese manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in December as the country grappled with an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

"Oil's downward trend was approaching critical support, so energy traders were eagerly looking for any reason to jump back into the oil trade," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "Chinese hopes for an improving reopening from COVID could help propel oil prices much higher."

On another oil-specific development, China issued a second batch of 2023 crude import quotas that raised the total for this year by 20% from the same time last year, according to media reports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import China Oil Same January December 2019 Media From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

2 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

2 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

3 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

3 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.