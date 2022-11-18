UrduPoint.com

Oil Below $90 Per Barrel Amid China's COVID-19 Spike, Fewer Geopolitical Scares

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Brent crude fell beneath the key support level of $90 per barrel on Thursday as a spate of new coronavirus infections in China and an easing of geopolitical tensions led traders to mark down pricing for the global benchmark in oil.

London-traded Brent settled at its lowest level in a month and New York-traded West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the benchmark for US oil, closed at a bottom last seen at the end of September.

The drop in both benchmarks came despite sharp cuts in oil production enforced from this month by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, who are jointly known as OPEC+.

OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia with assistance from Russia, said the 23 nations in its coalition would impose a 2 million barrels per day production cut from this month - the most in two years since oil prices began recovering from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

OPEC+'s motive was to offset constant worries about oil demand that had crept up in recent months as global economies sent off recession signals from runaway inflation in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Crude prices hit 14-year highs in March, with Brent just shy of $140 and WTI tipping just over $130. By September though, Brent had fallen to around $82 and WTI to around $76.

The OPEC+-ordered production cuts helped Brent to recover to within cents of $100 a barrel two weeks ago, while WTI reached above $93.

But COVID-19 headlines out of China killed the rebound, driving both benchmarks lower.

In Thursday's session, Brent settled down $3.

08, or 3.3%, at $89.78, settling below $90 for the first time since October 18. For the week, the global crude benchmark fell 6.5%, after last week's tumble of 2.6%.

WTI for delivery in December settled down $3.95, or 4.6%, at $81.64 per barrel, its lowest close since September 29. The US crude benchmark was down 8.3% week-to-date, extending last week's 4% decline.

"Oil prices are getting punished as crude demand concerns show no signs of easing," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "The world's two largest economies are struggling here as China battles COVID-19 and the US is seeing a significant drop with manufacturing activity."

China's new COVID-19 case count rose above 23,000, reaching their highest levels since April. Fears are growing that the spike won't ease soon as cases have spread across the populous Chinese regions of Guangzhou and Chongqing.

In the United States, a measure of manufacturing activity in the US mid-Atlantic region fell unexpectedly this month to 2011 lows as firms reported continued softness in new orders and a weak outlook.

"Some of the geopolitical risk that sent oil higher earlier this week is coming off the table," Moya added. "With no immediate escalation in the war in Ukraine, we could see energy traders fixate on the Russian crude price cap that takes hold early next month."

Poland and NATO concluded on Wednesday that a missile that exploded inside Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defense and not a Russian strike, easing fears that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was spilling across the border.

