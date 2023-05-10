Oil Benchmark Brent Seen at $74 Per Barrel by 2024 From $79 This Year, $101 in 2022 - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The global price of oil set by the UK-origin North Sea Brent crude is expected to slide to an average of $74 a barrel in 2024 from $79 this year and $101 in 2022, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a forecast published on Tuesday.

"Beginning in 2Q24, we expect consistent global oil inventory builds over the rest of the forecast period as global oil production outpaces global oil demand, putting downward pressure on crude oil prices," the EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). "We forecast global oil inventories will grow by 0.3 million barrels/daily in 2024, and we forecast the Brent crude oil spot price to average $74/barrel in 2024, $7/barrel lower than in last month's STEO."

Brent got to a 14-year high of above $139 on March 7, 2022, as the countries of the collective West prepared to impose sanctions against major oil exporter Russia in the early days of the Ukraine conflict. US crude benchmark WTI also got to 14-year highs at that time, peaking at around $130. Since then, both benchmarks have experienced significant volatility, with Brent nearly snapping the $70-per-barrel support and WTI going below $65 at one point.

The EIA said global liquid fuels production will likely increase by 1.5 million barrels daily in 2023 compared with 2022, primarily because of growth in supply from non-OPEC or oil producers outside of the OPEC cartel.

"Excluding production from Russia, which we forecast to fall by 0.3 million barrels/daily in 2023, we expect that non-OPEC liquid fuels production will increase by 2.2 million barrels/daily in 2023 and by an additional 1.1 million barrels/daily in 2024," it said. "We forecast Russia's crude oil and other liquid fuels production will decline from 10.

9 million barrels/daily in 2022 to 10.6 million b/d in 2023 and to 10.5 million barrels/daily in 2024."

The EIA noted that Russia's production in March and April declined in part due to announced production cuts of 0.5 million barrels daily and maintenance at refineries in Russia, which it expected to end in June.

"Our assumption of a return to near-normal refinery operations contribute to a slight increase in Russia's liquids fuel production from 10.4 million barrels/daily in the second quarter of 2023 to 10.5 million barrels/daily through 2024," the EIA said.

Total OPEC crude oil output is forecasted to fall by 0.3 million barrels daily in 2023, in large part due to the April 3 OPEC+ announcement to cut production by a total of 3.7 million barrels daily. The OPEC+ groups the 13-member OPEC with independent oil producers, including Russia.

"In addition to the expected adherence to the voluntary production cuts, recent disruptions to crude oil exports in Iraq and a force majeure limiting crude oil exports in Nigeria have also reduced our near-term OPEC forecast in 2023. We forecast total OPEC liquid fuels production to increase by 0.6 million b/d in 2024 driven by the end of the current OPEC+ production cuts in 2023," the EIA said.

Although demand growth for liquid fuels faces downside risks through the end of 2024, the EIA also said it expected a seasonal rise in oil consumption and a drop in OPEC production to put some upward pressure on crude oil prices in the coming months.

Still, demand growth will bring the global oil market into balance between the third and fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year to keep Brent at between $75 and $80 per barrel.