Oil Benchmark Brent Seen at $74/Barrel by 2024 From $79 This Year and $101 in 2022 - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The global price of oil set by the UK-origin North Sea Brent crude is expected to slide to an average of $74 a barrel in 2024 from $79 this year and $101 in 2022, the US Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in a forecast published Tuesday.

"Beginning in 2Q24, we expect consistent global oil inventory builds over the rest of the forecast period as global oil production outpaces global oil demand, putting downward pressure on crude oil prices," the EIA said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, or STEO. "We forecast global oil inventories will grow by 0.3 million barrels/daily in 2024, and we forecast the Brent crude oil spot price to average $74/barrel in 2024, $7/barrel lower than in last month's STEO."