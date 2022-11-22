Oil Closes Off 10-Month Lows as Saudis Deny OPEC+ Output Hike Coming

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Oil prices fell again and extended their losses of the past two weeks, although benchmark crude contracts closed well off the ten-month lows that hit earlier on Monday after Saudi Arabia denied an output hike was coming from global producers.

US media reported on Monday that the oil-producing alliance OPEC+ was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at its monthly meeting on December 4.

The report, along with headlines about more coronavirus-triggered lockdowns in China, pushed US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to a January low of $75.30, while Brent, the global oil gauge, hit a February trough of $82.36.

"It is well-known that OPEC+ does not discuss any decisions ahead of the meeting," Abdulaziz said, shooting down the Journal report.

OPEC+ is an alliance that bands OPEC, or the 13-member Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, with 10 other oil producers steered by Russia.

Oil prices also came off their lows after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reiterated Moscow's stance of not selling its oil to nations that participate in the oil price cap devised by the collective West to limit Russia's funding for its military campaign in Ukraine.

Novak also said that in the event of an oil price cap, Russia may also reduce its production - a statement that arguably helped crude prices recover.

"Lower supply will be the result from a price cap on Russian oil," Novak added.

WTI recovered most of its early losses after the remarks by Abdulaziz and Novak. The US crude benchmark settled at $79.73 a barrel, down 35 cents, 0.4%. Global closed at $87.45, down 17 cents, or 0.2%, on the day. Both benchmarks had fallen some 5% earlier in the session.

Notwithstanding Monday's recovery, oil prices remain significantly lower from the near $100 per barrel reached by Brent and the $93 plus reached by WTI earlier this month after a 2-million-barrel per day production cut that OPEC+ said would begin from November 1.

The question of what OPEC+ will decide when it meets on December 5 is still open. But, analysts speculate that a further cut might be on the cards, with Abdulaziz indicating on Monday that OPEC+ will be "ready to intervene" if there's a need to "take further measures by reducing production to balance supply and demand."