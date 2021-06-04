Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted that dropping the US dollar as the main currency in global crude trade would deal a major blow to its status as a key reserve currency

"Our operators still prefer trading in Dollars ...

If oil companies stop pricing oil in dollars, it will deal a serious blow to the dollar as the world's reserve currency," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

