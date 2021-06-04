UrduPoint.com
Oil Companies Abandoning Petrodollar Would Hurt Dollar's Reserve Currency Status - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted that dropping the US dollar as the main currency in global crude trade would deal a major blow to its status as a key reserve currency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted that dropping the US Dollar as the main Currency in global crude trade would deal a major blow to its status as a key reserve currency.

"Our operators still prefer trading in Dollars ...

If oil companies stop pricing oil in dollars, it will deal a serious blow to the dollar as the world's reserve currency," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The forum is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.

