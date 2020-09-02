UrduPoint.com
Oil, Condensate Output In Russia Grew 5.1% In August On July To 9.9Mln BPD - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:50 AM

Oil, Condensate Output in Russia Grew 5.1% in August on July to 9.9Mln BPD - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russia's oil and condensate production increased by 5.1 percent in August compared to July, reaching 9.86 million barrels daily, Bloomberg news agency reported Wednesday, citing the data from the Russian Energy Ministry's dispatch center.

At the same time, the August output was a 12.8 percent decrease year on year.

