UrduPoint.com

Oil Deliveries From Russia To Slovakia Via Ukraine Resumed - Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Oil Deliveries From Russia to Slovakia via Ukraine Resumed - Operator

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Oil supplies from Russia to Slovakia via Ukraine resumed on Thursday evening, Czech pipeline operator MERO spokeswoman Barbora Putzova told Sputnik.

The deliveries to Slovakia have been resumed, Putzova said, adding that the problems with the power outage have been fixed.

Earlier in the day, Slovak broadcaster TA3 reported that due to a power outage, the supply of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline from Ukraine to Slovakia was interrupted. Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik later in the day, that Ukrtransnafta said that electricity is already being supplied to the Brody oil pumping station of the Druzhba oil pipeline and is preparing to resume pumping.

