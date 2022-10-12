Oil Deliveries Via Druzhba Pipeline Southern String to Czechia According to Plan- Operator

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Oil deliveries to the Czech Republic via the southern string of the Druzhba pipeline are going according to plan, Czech pipeline operator MERO spokeswoman Barbora Putzova told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

The deliveries are proceeding according to the schedule, Putzova said, adding that there are no changes.

Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said earlier in the day that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.