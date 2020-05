(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Oil demand decrease has slowed down to 21.5-27 million barrels daily compared to April's low of 30 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said Wednesday.

"In April, the demand decrease was at 30 million barrels per day at its lowest, different agencies estimate it to be between 25 and 30 ...

It has now begun ... recovery. As far as we know, according to our analysis, the recovery compared to the lowest point has been between 2.5 million barrels per day and 3.5 million barrels per day," Sorokin said in an interview published by Roscongress foundation.

"Therefore, in terms of decrease, we are somewhere between 21.5 [million barrels daily] and 27, in terms of demand," Sorokin added.