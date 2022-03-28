UrduPoint.com

Oil Demand Expected To Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels By Q4 Of 2022 - UAE Industry Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 12:49 PM

Oil Demand Expected to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels by Q4 of 2022 - UAE Industry Minister

Oil demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Oil demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber said on Monday.

"Long-term underinvestment in oil and gas has left markets more exposed to risks of any kind and wherever they take place. According to the IEA, annual investment in oil and gas is $200 billion below where it needs to be. And that is just to keep up with demand trough 2030. Near term, we are also seeing markets titan with demand up almost 3 million barrels over last year and expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year," the minister told the 2022 Global Energy Forum, as broadcast by Atlantic Council.

Commenting on the Arab country's plans, the official said that the UAE is working on increasing natural gas production capacity by 30% to expand its ability to increase LNG supplies.

The UAE will also increase oil production to more than 5 million barrels per day by 2030, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology UAE Oil Gas Market Industry Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

PM won hearts of 220 million people by refusing to ..

PM won hearts of 220 million people by refusing to compromise on national intere ..

43 seconds ago
 EU Gas Storage Facilities 25.8% Full as of March 2 ..

EU Gas Storage Facilities 25.8% Full as of March 25 - Gas Infrastructure Europe

45 seconds ago
 9 killed, 10 injured in Upper Dir road accident

9 killed, 10 injured in Upper Dir road accident

48 seconds ago
 Opp moves No-Trust-Motion against Punjab CM Buzdar

Opp moves No-Trust-Motion against Punjab CM Buzdar

39 minutes ago
 Belfast boy Branagh finally beats Oscar blues

Belfast boy Branagh finally beats Oscar blues

33 minutes ago
 Radiation Situation in Russia Remains Stable Despi ..

Radiation Situation in Russia Remains Stable Despite Fires in Chernobyl Zone - W ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>