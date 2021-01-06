Oil Demand Growing Despite Lockdowns, Russia Sees Need for Gradual Output Recovery - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Oil demand is growing despite lockdowns and other virus-related uncertainties, and Russia feels the sector's desire for a gradual and careful rise, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, after the OPEC+ meeting.

"Demand ... is gradually recovering, despite all uncertainties and despite new lockdowns.

But we can see that lockdowns are not so tough today. Therefore, certainly, we believe that in the future we gradually need ” while taking into account the market situation ” to monitor the situation and move forward to restore the production that has been very much reduced compared to our normal level. And this is the desire of the sector, the desire of oil companies," Novak said at a press conference.