Oil Demand May Fall by 20Mln Bpd If COVID-19 Quarantines Continue Worldwide - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) If quarantine measures, related to the coronavirus outbreak, are extended, global oil demand may fall by 20 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"If quarantine measures remain in place for some more time, and they will certainly remain in place, global oil consumption will keep decreasing, and demand may fall by 20 million barrels per day in the next few weeks," Novak said, as aired by the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.