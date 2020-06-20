Oil Demand May Take 2-3 Years to Return to Pre-COVID-19 Levels - Russian Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Global oil demand may take two to three years to reach levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday.

"Of course, [oil demand will bounce back] not this year. We hope that this will happen in 2021. But maybe it will take two or three years," Novak said in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt.

According to the minister, economies will see growth over that period but people will remain cautious of travel, especially air travel, due to COVID-19.

Furthermore, Novak told the newspaper that his ministry has estimated Russia's benchmark Urals Crude oil to average out at $35 over 2020.

"My ministry expects an average of $35 per barrel of Urals Russian oil over the year," Novak was quoted in the interview published on Saturday.