Oil Depot At Key Ukrainian Port In Danube River Catches Fire - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Fire broke out at an oil depot in the Ukrainian city of Izmail in Odesa Region, one of the three ports in the Danube River touted as Ukraine's trade lifeline to Europe after the termination of the Black Sea grain deal, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.

The Strana.

ua news website reported that the oil depot caught fire after allegedly being attacked by Russian drones, citing a video published on social media.

"The air defense forces worked for almost three hours. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at industrial and port facilities, a grain storage was damaged," the Ukrainian military was quoted as saying.

Since Wednesday night, air raid sirens were reportedly launched at least twice across the entire territory of Ukraine.

