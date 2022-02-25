Oil Depot Caught Fire in Donetsk as Result of Shelling by Ukrainian Forces - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) An oil depot has caught fire in Donetsk as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian forces, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Friday.

"At noon, as a result of the shelling by the Ukrainian forces in the Kirovskyi district of Donetsk, an oil depot ... caught fire," the DPR body wrote on Telegram.