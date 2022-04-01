MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The fire at the oil depot fire in the Russian city of Belgorod was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters that entered the Russian airspace at a low altitude, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"The fire at the oil depot occurred because of the airstrike carried out by two helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that entered the Russian airspace at a low altitude," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.