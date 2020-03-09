UrduPoint.com
Oil Down About 20 Percent After Saudi Price Cuts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Singapore, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Oil plunged about 20 percent Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia made deep price cuts following a failure by OPEC and its allies to strike a deal to support energy markets.

The two main contracts were both down about 20 percent in morning Asian trade, with West Texas Intermediate sliding to around $32 a barrel and Brent crude to some $36 a barrel.

Bloomberg news reported on Sunday that Saudi Arabia had begun an all-out oil war after making the biggest cut in its oil prices in the last 20 years.

The Gulf powerhouse cut its price for April delivery by $4-6 a barrel to Asia and $7 to the United States, with Aramco selling its Arabian Light at an unprecedented $10.25 a barrel less than Brent to Europe, Bloomberg said.

The Saudi cuts were in response to a failure by OPEC and its allies to clinch a deal on production cuts.

The OPEC+ meeting was expected to agree to deeper cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day to counter the effects of the novel coronavirus, but Moscow refused to tighten supply.

