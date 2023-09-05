Open Menu

Oil Down As Investors Await Fresh OPEC+ Supply Cut Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Oil down as investors await fresh OPEC+ supply cut plan

ANKARA, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Oil prices dipped but mostly held steady during early Asian trade as investors remained cautious ahead of anticipated OPEC+ production cutbacks to be announced this week.

International benchmark crude traded at $88.65 per barrel at 09.46 a.m. local time (0646 GMT), a 0.39% loss from the closing price of $89.00 a barrel in the previous trading session on Monday.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at $85.70 per barrel, down 0.32% from the previous session's close of $85.98 per barrel.

Both benchmarks held earlier gains and remained steady, with investors weighing market tightness in the aftermath of prospective supply cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

This move came after Brent reached its highest level since November last year on Monday, at $89.22 per barrel, following Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's announcement last week that OPEC+ members had agreed on new production cuts.

Novak's remarks came as no surprise to markets, as Saudi Arabia stated after extending its ongoing output cut through September that the pledged production reduction "can be extended or extended and deepened" after September.

The rising value of the US Dollar is also putting downward pressure on prices, providing a safe haven for investors amid developing supply fears but deterring purchases of dollar-indexed crude oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar Russia Oil Same Price Saudi Arabia September November Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

28 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

35 minutes ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

2 hours ago
Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business