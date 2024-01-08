Open Menu

Oil Down As Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices To Asia, Fed Rate Cut Hopes Retreat

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 05:24 PM

Oil down as Saudi Arabia cuts prices to Asia, Fed rate cut hopes retreat

Oil prices dropped on Monday after Saudi Arabia's decision to cap its prices for Asian markets increased worry over oversupply and expectations about US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts remain muted

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Oil prices dropped on Monday after Saudi Arabia's decision to cap its prices for Asian markets increased worry over oversupply and expectations about US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts remain muted.

The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $78.05 per barrel at 10.58 a.m. local time (0758 GMT), a 0.90% decline from the closing price of $78.76 a barrel in the previous trading session on Friday.

The American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at the same time at $73.02 per barrel, down 1.07% from Friday's close of $73.81 per barrel.

Prices started the day with bearish sentiment after Saudi Arabia lowered its crude oil prices for its Asian customers by $2 a barrel over requests for more competitive prices against other crude oil suppliers in the region.

The decision by OPEC's largest oil producer brought its flagship Arab light crude oil to its lowest level in 27 months.

Tempered expectations on interest rate cuts by the Fed also supported price declines. Lower interest rates tend to reduce consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and oil demand.

Fed Dallas President Lorie Logan warned on Saturday that in order to prevent inflation from rising following a recent decrease in long-term bond rates, the US central bank may need to start boosting its short-term policy rate again.

The strengthening of the dollar further pressured oil prices, as it makes oil more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

The US dollar index, which measures the value of the American dollar against a basket of currencies, including the Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc was trading at $102.90 on Monday at 10.08 local time (07.08 GMT) and increased by around 1.04% since the beginning of the year.

However, tensions in the Red Sea, involving attacks by Houthis and the possibility of an Iranian intervention continue raising concerns about potential supply disruptions and adding on oil prices.

On Sunday, Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi said that the war in Gaza will likely continue throughout the year, adding that 2024 will be "tough.”

Also, OPEC+ plans to hold a meeting in early February increases supply uncertainties in the market. If the group decides to extend the duration and amount of the supply cuts, it could lead to an undersupplied market and potentially higher oil prices.

In November, OPEC+ group decided to curtail oil production with voluntary production cuts totaling around 2.2 million barrels per day for the first quarter of 2024.

Investors are now awaiting real output cut figures and subsequent actions by OPEC+ as some members of the group may lag to implement cuts adding to market volatility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Dollar Gaza Oil Bank Same Lead Logan Price Dallas Saudi Arabia February May November Sunday Market From Asia Million Arab

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur

Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur

52 seconds ago
 PFA impose penalties on food businesses amid viola ..

PFA impose penalties on food businesses amid violations

53 seconds ago
 Universities to set up Kashmir Learning Centres fo ..

Universities to set up Kashmir Learning Centres for study, research

55 seconds ago
 EU approves 900-mn-euro German aid for battery pla ..

EU approves 900-mn-euro German aid for battery plant

56 seconds ago
 SC scraps lifetime disqualification of political l ..

SC scraps lifetime disqualification of political leaders

8 minutes ago
 18 districts in Balochistan declared as most sensi ..

18 districts in Balochistan declared as most sensitive for polls

26 seconds ago
484 literacy schools set up in Khanewal district

484 literacy schools set up in Khanewal district

28 seconds ago
 KPIC directs varsities to disclose minority quota ..

KPIC directs varsities to disclose minority quota on websites

30 seconds ago
 Dera police arrest two Inter-provincial drug deale ..

Dera police arrest two Inter-provincial drug dealers with 15 kg hashish

31 seconds ago
 AJK Court suspends press club elections

AJK Court suspends press club elections

33 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

24 minutes ago
 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan f ..

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan from China Eximbank

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business