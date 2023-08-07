Open Menu

Oil Down On Profit-taking After Price Rises Over Tightening Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Oil down on profit-taking after price rises over tightening supplies

ANKARA, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Oil prices recorded a limited decline on Monday from Friday's highs, with speculators benefiting from Saudi Arabia and Russia's pledges to curb supplies in the coming month.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $86.07 per barrel at 09.51 a.m. local time (0651 GMT), a 0.19% loss from the closing price on Friday of $86.24 per barrel.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at $82.66 per barrel, down 0.19% from the session close of $82.82 per barrel on Friday.

The price of Brent on Friday surpassed $86 a barrel over supply worries after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced plans to extend existing supply curbs.

Both benchmarks started the week with limited declines as investors cashed out on higher prices from last week's trading session.

The slow pace of China's economic recovery, as well as the extent to which Saudi Arabia and Russia would reduce production and exports due to diminished global crude stocks, are restraining further price declines.

Investors will be monitoring the upcoming reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency, which will present information on the condition of the oil market, statistics on supply and demand and market projections.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia China Oil Same Price Saudi Arabia Stocks Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

23 minutes ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

2 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

13 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

17 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

18 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

20 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

21 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business