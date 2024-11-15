Open Menu

Oil Execs Work COP29 As NGOs Slam Lobbyist Presence

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence

Oil executives and lobbyists descended on COP29 in Baku for "energy day" Friday, as environmental groups denounced the presence of the fossil fuel industry at the UN climate talks

Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Oil executives and lobbyists descended on COP29 in Baku for "energy day" Friday, as environmental groups denounced the presence of the fossil fuel industry at the UN climate talks.

While negotiators haggled over the key goal of an increase in climate funding, a former UN chief denounced the talks as "no longer fit for purpose".

The head of France's TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, told AFP the sector is "part of the problem", but insisted it was making "continuous progress" on transition.

The "Kick the Big Polluters Out" (KBPO) coalition of NGOs analysed accreditations at the annual climate confab, calculating that more than 1,700 people linked to fossil fuel interests are in attendance.

"The fossil fuel industry is creating havoc in people's lives, the fossil fuel industry is responsible for destruction," said Makoma Lekalakala, a South African environmental campaigner.

The presence of oil, gas and coal interests at the climate talks has long been a source of controversy, and the appointment of UAE state oil firm head Sultan Al Jaber to head last year's negotiations in Dubai stoked criticism.

This year's host is energy-rich Azerbaijan, whose President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday repeated his insistence that oil and gas are a "gift of God".

Former US vice president and climate activist Al Gore warned Thursday that "the fossil fuel industry and the petrostates have seized control of the COP process to an unhealthy degree."

While the Dubai summit produced a global agreement on "transitioning away" from fossil fuels, the follow-up commitment "has been very weak" and the issue "is hardly even mentioned" at COP29, he said.

"I have to think that one of the reasons for that is that the petrostates have too much control over the process."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations France UAE Dubai Oil Baku Gore Progress Azerbaijan Colombian Peso Gas God From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

17 minutes ago
 Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across c ..

Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country

17 minutes ago
 PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation ..

PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty

11 minutes ago
 DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio ..

DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign

11 minutes ago
 CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth ..

CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC

11 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

11 minutes ago
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

11 minutes ago
 Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Te ..

Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

3 minutes ago
 Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking practical steps to address financial c ..

Govt taking practical steps to address financial challenges in edu sector: Adl. ..

3 minutes ago
 UK economy slows, hitting government growth plans

UK economy slows, hitting government growth plans

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business